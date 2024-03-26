MPs pass law to ‘reverse intelligence evils’ of the Jacob Zuma era

The National Assembly has passed the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill with the support of all parties bar one.

The bill seeks to undo the establishment of the State Security Agency (SSA), in line with the recommendations of the Sydney Mufamadi-led high-level review panel and to establish the South African Intelligence Agency. It will have a domestic focus and be responsible for counterintelligence and intelligence-gathering functions and a South African intelligence service responsible for foreign intelligence-gathering.

It also re-establishes the South African National Academy of Intelligence (SANAI), which is responsible for intelligence training and will provide a legislative mandate for bulk interception, in compliance with the Constitutional Court judgment and to provide a regulatory framework for compliance monitoring, co-ordination and alignment of intelligence activities.

It is also meant to provide for the regulation of cybersecurity, protection of information and intelligence and to enable the minister responsible for intelligence to prescribe issues of accountability and control of intelligence services in line with section 209 of the constitution and to provide for matters related to former members of the intelligence services.