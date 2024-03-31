Fifteen more people have been rounded up in the University of Fort Hare murder saga.
The latest arrests over the Easter weekend bring the number of suspects to 25.
The national police task team responsible for investigating murders, attempted murders, and a spate of violence directed at some of the university officials swooped in on the suspects in various parts of the country.
National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said they were arrested in various provinces including Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern and Western Cape.
“The fifteen suspects face a string of charges ranging from fraud, corruption, kidnapping, murder and attempted murder.
“They are expected to make their first court appearance on Tuesday, 02 April 2024 at the Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape,” Mathe said.
DispatchLIVE
Fifteen new arrests over Fort Hare murders
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
Fifteen more people have been rounded up in the University of Fort Hare murder saga.
The latest arrests over the Easter weekend bring the number of suspects to 25.
The national police task team responsible for investigating murders, attempted murders, and a spate of violence directed at some of the university officials swooped in on the suspects in various parts of the country.
National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said they were arrested in various provinces including Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern and Western Cape.
“The fifteen suspects face a string of charges ranging from fraud, corruption, kidnapping, murder and attempted murder.
“They are expected to make their first court appearance on Tuesday, 02 April 2024 at the Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape,” Mathe said.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos