News

Fifteen new arrests over Fort Hare murders

By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 31 March 2024
University of Fort Hare University.
GUNNED DOWN : University of Fort Hare University.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Fifteen more people have been rounded up in the University of Fort Hare murder saga.

The latest arrests over the Easter weekend bring the number of suspects to 25.

The national police task team responsible for investigating murders, attempted murders, and a spate of violence directed at some of the university officials swooped in on the suspects in various parts of the country.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said they were arrested in various provinces including Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern and Western Cape.

“The fifteen suspects face a string of charges ranging from fraud, corruption, kidnapping, murder and attempted murder.

“They are expected to make their first court appearance on Tuesday, 02 April 2024 at the Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape,” Mathe said.

DispatchLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo weighs in on Sundowns & Themba Zwane: ...
Liema's S'ya Mosha journey – BBMzansi