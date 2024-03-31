Limpopo police have arrested five people suspected of being involved in rhino poaching and illegal trade of elephant tusks.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the endangered species unit together with wildlife security apprehended the men on Thursday.
Ledwaba said the team was acting on intelligence about suspects planning to poach rhinos at a game reserve near Phalaborwa.
“The suspects' vehicle was intercepted on the R529 road in the Letsitele policing area and during the search police recovered a rifle bolt. During the operation, law enforcement officers recovered a rifle without a bolt, a silencer and an elephant tusk at a house in gaSekororo village in Maake policing area,” Ledwaba said.
The five men, aged between 33 and 45. four of whom are foreigners and the other a South African, will appear in the Letsitele and Maake magistrates' courts on Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to commit rhino poaching, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, unlawful possession of an elephant tusk and contravention of the Immigration Act.
TimesLIVE
Five men arrested for rhino poaching in Limpopo
Reporter
Image: Supplied
Limpopo police have arrested five people suspected of being involved in rhino poaching and illegal trade of elephant tusks.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the endangered species unit together with wildlife security apprehended the men on Thursday.
Ledwaba said the team was acting on intelligence about suspects planning to poach rhinos at a game reserve near Phalaborwa.
“The suspects' vehicle was intercepted on the R529 road in the Letsitele policing area and during the search police recovered a rifle bolt. During the operation, law enforcement officers recovered a rifle without a bolt, a silencer and an elephant tusk at a house in gaSekororo village in Maake policing area,” Ledwaba said.
The five men, aged between 33 and 45. four of whom are foreigners and the other a South African, will appear in the Letsitele and Maake magistrates' courts on Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to commit rhino poaching, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, unlawful possession of an elephant tusk and contravention of the Immigration Act.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos