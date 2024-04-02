East London beachfront mayhem turns fatal
Teenager stabbed to death, another hit by car and ambulances pelted with bottles in wild weekend of partying
Quigney was once again plunged into chaos at the weekend with underage drinking and related crimes, with ambulances pelted with bottles when they tried to respond to calls at the beachfront...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.