The Pretoria high court has struck National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's urgent application to interdict law enforcement authorities from arresting her off the roll.
Mapisa-Nqakula turned to the court to challenge how the search and seizure warrant was obtained and the operation itself.
She also sought an order compelling the state to disclose the evidence against her.
Judge Sulet Potterill, in her ruling, said the matter was not urgent and the court could not speculate on an arrest that was yet to happen.
“Accordingly, the application is struck from the roll. The applicant is to pay the costs, including the costs of two counsel,” she said.
Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's urgent bid to block arrest fails
Acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli provisionally grants request to debate Mapisa-Nqakula's fitness for office
Last month, the Investigating Directorate (ID) conducted a search and seizure operation at Mapisa-Nqakula's Bruma, Johannesburg, home. This operation is linked to the investigation into alleged corruption reportedly involving Mapisa-Nqakula's tenure as minister of defence and military veterans.
The Sunday Times reported last month that the ID is investigating the speaker in connection with allegations that she was paid millions in cash bribes by a defence force contractor.
The investigation found she allegedly received R2.3m in cash delivered in gift bags by defence businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, who is married to a general in the military health service.
