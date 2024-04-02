News

Vandals trash Mdantsane’s S E K Mqhayi High School

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 02 April 2024

Vandals trashed Mdantsane’s SEK Mqhayi High School and set the hall alight during the Easter weekend...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo weighs in on Sundowns & Themba Zwane: ...
Liema's S'ya Mosha journey – BBMzansi