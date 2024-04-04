Degree wrangle was deliberate attempt to ruin my career, says Faku
BCM mayor still wants apology after suspension of Fort Hare graduation lifted
Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku says the suspension of her graduation by the University of Fort Hare in 2023 was a deliberate attempt by the institution to ruin her political career, resulting in severe reputational damage...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.