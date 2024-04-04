News

Fort Hare fraud accused apply to have charges dropped

Lawyer queries validity of the ‘wrongful and unlawful’ arrest warrants

By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 04 April 2024

The 15 people accused of defrauding the University of Fort Hare of R171m want the state to drop the charges they are facing...

