WATCH | Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appeared in court

By TimesLIVE - 04 April 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appeared for the first time in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday on corruption charges.

It's reported the former speaker arrived earlier at Lyttelton police station in Centurion to hand herself over to law enforcement officials. 

