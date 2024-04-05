SATURDAY
• Mercedes-Benz South Africa presents a 15km Home Run and 5km Fun Run from the plant in West Bank. Entries will be taken on April 3-5 between 3pm and 6.30pm at Visitors Entrance, C1 Building, MBSA, IMBIZO. Entry for the 15km race is R150 and R50 for the 5km. Contact 061-459-9702.
• The Gonubie Lions Craft Market is at Kings Mall from 9am to 1pm, in aid of Greensleeves Children’s Home. Contact 082-924-6217.
• Models Agency will be holding confidence, grooming and deportment classes from 9am to 1pm for boys and girls, aged four and older. Contact Melanie Bruyns (Obrig) on 082-940-3207 on WhatsApp.
SUNDAY
• East London Kids Fest – Easter Egg Hunt at Police Park from midday to 6pm. The mega hunt experience offers dedicated areas for different age groups. Beyond the hunt, activities include a special appearance by the Bugz Bunny Crew, a magician, stilt walker and a family sports competition with prizes. Entry is free for children under the age of three while prices range from R80 for four-year-olds and above. Tickets are available at Computicket. Contact 071-996-3171.
BCM GIG GUIDE
APRIL 5-12
FRIDAY
• The Sonwa Sakuba Institute’s adaptation of classic Disney animated feature, The Jungle Book, is at the Alexander Playhouse from April 5 to 13. The show goes live at 8.30pm with a 2pm matinee on Saturdays. Tickets cost R100 on WebTickets. Contact 061-913-2013.
• The live recording of Chumani Ngojo’s 4th album, Christ Jesus Our Portion, at the East London Guild Theatre from 6pm. Tickets cost R150 at Computicket. Contact 079-256-5020.
• The world’s largest floating book fair, the Logos Hope, is in East London until April 10. It is open to the public from 11am to 8pm on Tuesday to Saturday. On Sundays, open hours are from 1 to 8pm. Entry costs R10 per person and is free for children under 12 and seniors over 65. Contact 035-905-3203.
SATURDAY
SUNDAY
• The Fine and Fabulous Blue Market is at the Blue Barn from 10am to 1.30pm. There will be various foods, beauty products, clothes, fashion accessories, pantry fillers, thrifting items and plants on sale.
Entry costs R10 per adult and free for children under 12. Contact 062-256-4901.
MONDAY
• ONAIPO Productions presents a violin recital by Corelli, Schubert & Schumann with Jonathan Buitendag on violin and Jacques du Plessis on piano, at the Guild Theatre from 7pm. Tickets cost R120 and R50 for pensioners and students. Contact 079-496-0354 on WhatsApp.
THURSDAY
• Catch the Black Rock Rally 2024 at the Gonubie Hotel from April 11-14. The jam-packed weekend of fun events will include a sunset booze cruise on Thursday, a lunch outride on Friday, buffet evenings and live entertainment on Friday and Saturday, a mass ride on Saturday, games, a bike show and more. Contact 083-250-4479.
