The recipe I am sharing was passed on to me by my mother.
Essies: loved by many but made by few
Baking the sweet delicacy has become a form of art
Image: SUPPLIED
The aromas of ground cinnamon, ginger, naartjie skil (peel), cloves and cardamom fill the homes where essies are prepared during the days leading up to Eid.
This spicy sweet cookie, which is synonymous with Labarang (as Eid is typically known among Cape Malay Muslims in SA), is loved by many but made by few.
Originating from and unique to Nelson Mandela Bay, essies represent a long-standing tradition within the local Cape Malay community, passed down through generations.
While the recipe of essies has thankfully been preserved, there is not much known about the origin of the biscuit.
It is widely acknowledged, however, that the recipe has been lovingly transmitted through familial lines, with many elderly members of the community recalling, “we found it here”.
Essie recipe:
250g butter
2 cups yellow sugar
Half cup oil
2 eggs
4 cups cake flour
1 teaspoon potash
Ground spices (1 teaspoon each): cinnamon, cardamom, dried ginger, naartjie peel
Half teaspoon ground cloves
Rooibol
Method:
Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add oil and mix. Add eggs and mix. Add flour, potash and spices. Knead with the hand until a firm dough is formed. If dough is too soft (sticking to the hands), add a bit more flour.
Divide dough into two-thirds and a third. Add rooibol to the third (smaller portion) of the dough, using one spoon of rooibol. Depending on how deep you want the colour, you can add more rooibol.
Place a portion of the uncoloured dough on a well-floured surface and a smaller portion of red-coloured dough on top of it. Roll into rectangular shape about 15 to 20cm in length.
Use a pastry cutter and cut into strips of about 1cm wide (length will be about 15 to 20cm) and with the tips of your fingers, roll both ends of the strip simultaneously in opposite directions to meet in the middle and form an S.
Place on oiled or oil-sprayed baking sheets and bake at 180°C for 12 to 15 minutes.
*Potash is potassium carbonate and rooibol is a ferroxide powder formulation.
Note that oil is a modern ingredient. In the past, stertvet (sheep tail fat) was used.
Essies are part of our heritage in Nelson Mandela Bay. Let’s keep baking them!
