Demolished East London homes must be rebuilt, appeal court orders
Houses flattened near East London airport at height of Covid-19 must be restored after bungled challenge
The government must rebuild dozens of homes it demolished near the King Phalo Airport at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic after the state attorney’s office botched an appeal against a judgment ordering it to do so...
