Law firm embroiled in fraud case still representing Fort Hare

Letter written to labour court on behalf of varsity while partner still fighting to be released on bail

By ZIYANDA ZWENI and SINO MAJANGAZA - 09 April 2024

The University of Fort Hare is finding new attorneys to take over cases handled by Bradley Conradie Halton Cheadle (BCHC) after both a partner and a former associate at the firm were among those arrested for defrauding the institution...

