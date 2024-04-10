New regulations make it easier for foreigners to work in SA: Motsoaledi

Amendments to immigration regulations are important to make it easier for foreigners to obtain visas for tourism, business and work, and this will in turn promote investment in South Africa, said home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Tuesday.

He made this remark during a media briefing in which he outlined proposed amendments to the regulations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had in 2022 announced the country would be reviewing its visa regime to make this possible. Ramaphosa appointed Mavuso Msimang, a former director-general in the department of home affairs, to lead an operation aimed at reviewing the work visa system.

Motsoaledi said Msimang's report made a number of recommendations and on February 8 the department published draft immigration regulations for public comment with a closing date of March 29.