Government should not interfere with people's lives.
That is a view of Free Market Foundation CEO David Ansara.
The foundation recently launched its Home Rule campaign that advocates for decentralization of governance, emphasis on individual rights, private property, and the role of local communities in decision-making.
He chats to Daron Mann in this episode.
LISTEN | Foundation calls for individual rights
