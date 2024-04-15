News

LISTEN | Foundation calls for individual rights

15 April 2024

Government should not interfere with people's lives.

That is a view of Free Market Foundation CEO David Ansara.

The foundation recently launched its Home Rule campaign that  advocates for decentralization of governance, emphasis on individual rights, private property, and the role of local communities in decision-making.

He chats to Daron Mann in this episode.

DispatchLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on Arena Sports Show EP14
Moment top Hamas leader finds out sons killed in Israeli airstrike