News

LISTEN | Long and desperate property value chain stuck in metro's dawdling backlogs

By Daily Dispatch Podcasts - 15 April 2024

If BCM's town planning unit does not sharpen up, construction companies will migrate to municipalities that don’t take two years to process an application.

This warning comes from Contour Projects MD Henk Massyn, one of East London’s top township and infrastructure development companies.He chats to Ted Keenan in this episode.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on Arena Sports Show EP14
Moment top Hamas leader finds out sons killed in Israeli airstrike