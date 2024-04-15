If BCM's town planning unit does not sharpen up, construction companies will migrate to municipalities that don’t take two years to process an application.
This warning comes from Contour Projects MD Henk Massyn, one of East London’s top township and infrastructure development companies.He chats to Ted Keenan in this episode.
LISTEN | Long and desperate property value chain stuck in metro's dawdling backlogs
