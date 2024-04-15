LISTEN | NSPCA has serious concerns over welfare of livestock inside Al Messilah

Amid the heated discussion over the export of South African livestock, Wednesday was a bustling day at the harbor in East London. 56,000 sheep, 1,500 cattle, and 200 goats were put into the animal carrier Al Messilah.
They are to be taken to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia for slaughter.
Pieter Cloete, president of AgriSA in the Eastern Cape and Dr Smaragda Loew, president of Ban Animal TradingSA join Daron Mann in this podcast to discuss the issue.
