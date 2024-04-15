R700m in pensions of ex-civil servants yet to be claimed in EC
Thousands of apartheid-era workers yet to receive their full payouts, says agency
A staggering 19,800 government pension pots totalling more than R700m remain unclaimed in the Eastern Cape. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.