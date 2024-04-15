Mzansi is beaming with pride after vocal group The Joy delivered a stellar performance at Coachella on Sunday.
The Joy provided lead vocals with American Grammy award-winning rapper Doja Cat on two of her tracks — Acknowledge Me and Shutcho which was reimagined to incorporate lyrics in Zulu.
Group members Pastor (Ntokozo Bright Magcaba), Duzie (Melokuhle Mkhungo), Guduza (Sphelele Hlophe), Sthombe (Phelelani Sithole) and Marcus (Sanele Ngcobo), who have been together since meeting at school, received applause during their performance.
“It’s been hard to keep this a secret! We performed with the amazing Doja Cat on Coachella's main stage in front of 100,000 people! Thank you, Amala, or rather Zandile. Thank you to the incredible team that made this moment happen. You made us feel very welcome! And thank you to everyone who reached out after watching the stream from all around the world,” the group said on their official page.
This monumental moment follows the release of their recent single You Complete Me and news of their debut album to be released on June 21.
Watch a glimpse of their performance below:
WATCH | South African vocal group The Joy perform with Doja Cat at Coachella
Image: Instagram/ The Joy
Watch a glimpse of their performance below:
Social media timelines have been flooded with congratulatory messages and well-wishes to the group.
“From South Africa to Coachella, The Joy, ladies and gentlemen, headlining with Doja Cat on the main stage. What a beautiful performance they had,” an X user wrote.
“Singing in Zulu on the Coachella main stage? I know Shaka Zulu is proud — big W for The Joy and Doja Cat,” wrote another.
