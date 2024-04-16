Fired Fort Hare deputy vice-chancellor fights for reinstatement
Nokwethemba Ndlazi seeking leave to appeal against labour court ruling
A fired University of Fort Hare deputy vice-chancellor is fighting for her reinstatement after a labour court judgment in her favour ordered compensation but not reinstatement...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.