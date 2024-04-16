News

Three suspects linked to 30 murders shot dead in Booysens, Joburg

Alleged to be part of a syndicate that has been terrorising Gauteng residents

By TimesLIVE - 16 April 2024
The two suspects seen lying on the ground in Booysens, Johannesburg, are suspected be members of a syndicate that has been linked to violent crimes in Gauteng, including more than 30 murders.
Image: SAPS

Three suspects were shot dead and three others arrested after a shootout with a law enforcement team led by the Hawks in Booysens, Johannesburg, on Tuesday. 

They had allegedly been terrorising the suburbs of Johannesburg committing violent crimes, including more than 30 murders, Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said.

After receiving information, the team arrived at the identified premises and, was met with gunfire.  

“The team returned fire and, in the ensuing shootout, three of the suspects were fatally wounded, and three others were apprehended. Two unlicensed firearms were recovered from the scene.” 

Mogale said the Hawks did not rule out more suspects being arrested. 

