A house robber inadvertently activated a panic alarm as his acquaintances ransacked a house, sending the trio fleeing in a panic into the waiting arms of the law in Gqeberha.
The robbers gained access to the house in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday by posing as buyers of a second-hand solar powered battery and threatened the homeowner with a firearm, taking his house keys.
“They took him into one of the bedrooms and tied him up with his shoelaces,” said police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge.
“The house was ransacked. One of the suspects pressed the remote on the key chain which resulted in the activation of the panic alarm. The suspects panicked and fled from the house.
“A security response vehicle as well as several police vehicles responded to the panic alarm. The security response members apprehended one suspect while police chased the other two. One of the suspects pointed a firearm at one of the police members and was subsequently shot dead. A replica 9mm pistol and some of the stolen property taken in the robbery were found in his possession.”
House robbers shot, arrested after mistakenly activating panic alarm
Image: 123RF/toons17
The third suspect was found by SAPS K9 unit members hiding in the yard of a nearby house. He was found with two firearms — one taken during the robbery and a second with the serial number filed off.
The firearms were taken for ballistic analysis.
Cases of house robbery and pointing a firearm and an inquest docket were opened for investigation.
Two suspects, aged 30 and 31, are expected to appear in court soon. The deceased is yet to be identified.
TimesLIVE
