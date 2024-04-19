Armed thugs sowing fear among East London doctors
Recent robberies raise concerns that province could see mass exodus of private health practitioners
Healthcare practitioners are under siege and working in fear as medical centres and private practices in parts of East London are targeted by armed criminals pretending to be patients...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.