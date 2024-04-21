The Mabuse family issued a statement on Sunday confirming his death, asking for privacy.
It said the family's representative would share memorial and funeral service details during the week.
“The family is appreciative of all the messages of support and condolences that have started to flow in and humbly request that they be given the space and time to deal with the trauma.”
Meanwhile, Noxolo Kweza said Tshwane police had opened two dockets of murder and attempted murder.
"[The] shooting involved two men aged 46 and 45 years during the early hours of today [Sunday]. One victim died in hospital while the other was injured,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza.
“The two victims were driving near TUT (Tshwane University of Technology) in Soshanguve when shots were fired at their vehicle. The suspects fled and police are following several leads.”
Mashata's heartbroken family ask for space to 'deal with trauma' after the DJ's murder
Journalist
Image: X/ Mashata
The family of Peter “Mashata” Mabuse has asked for space and time after his murder.
Police confirmed the comedian, DJ, radio personality, and MC, who was also popularly known as a stadium announcer at Mamelodi Sundowns' home matches, was gunned down in Soshanguve in the early hours of Sunday.
The Mabuse family issued a statement on Sunday confirming his death, asking for privacy.
It said the family's representative would share memorial and funeral service details during the week.
“The family is appreciative of all the messages of support and condolences that have started to flow in and humbly request that they be given the space and time to deal with the trauma.”
Meanwhile, Noxolo Kweza said Tshwane police had opened two dockets of murder and attempted murder.
"[The] shooting involved two men aged 46 and 45 years during the early hours of today [Sunday]. One victim died in hospital while the other was injured,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza.
“The two victims were driving near TUT (Tshwane University of Technology) in Soshanguve when shots were fired at their vehicle. The suspects fled and police are following several leads.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos