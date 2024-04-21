Industry colleagues, close friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Peter “Mashata” Mabuse who was murdered in the early hours of Sunday.
Police on Sunday confirmed the comedian, DJ, radio personality and MC, who was also popularly known as a stadium announcer at Mamelodi Sundowns home matches, was gunned down in Soshanguve.
"[The] shooting involved two men aged 46 and 45 years during the early hours of today [Sunday]. One victim died in hospital while the other was injured,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza.
“The two victims were driving near TUT (Tshwane University of Technology) in Soshanguve when shots were fired at their vehicle. The suspects fled and police are following several leads.”
Mashata's death has left Mzansi shook. Celebrities and fans have taken to social media to share tributes to the late star.
“RIP Peter Mashata Mabuse . In the 2nd frame he was talking at #DJSumbody’s funeral ! Crime is out of control! Hopefully the SA Police Service will get the person or people who took his life ! Condolences to his family,” one X user wrote.
Tributes pour in for comedian and DJ Peter 'Mashata' Mabuse
Journalist
Image: Facebook/ Mashata
