News

Boy who drowned in pit toilet to be buried on Friday

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 22 April 2024

Unecebo Mboteni, the three-year-old boy who drowned in a pit toilet in Mdantsane at Little Champions private creche on  Thursday last week, will be laid to rest on Friday. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

S-PRESSO | "KICK START YOUR LIFE" | Suzuki
'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...