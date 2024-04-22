LISTEN | Viral Gonubie cop loves saving lives, not into modelling

Police flying squad officer Devan Cox who has gone viral for his looks after posting a picture of himself in uniform says he loves saving lives and has no interest in changing his career.
Cox, who is from Gonubie, East London, dominated social media trends at the weekend after he posted a picture of himself on April 18 after an early morning gym session before work.
He spoke about his viral picture in an interview with Algoa FM radio station.
“I am not into modelling, I am sticking to the police service saving lives,” Cox said when asked if he was interested in a modelling career.
The single father of two boys said he loves living a healthy lifestyle.
“I am not married. I have two children and I am a single dad. On my off days I try to keep fit. I run, swim and cycle, basically living a healthy lifestyle.”
Listen to the interview:
Here are some reactions from social media:
