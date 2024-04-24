Three former TMPD officers in court for corruption

While the officers were dealing with the woman on the side of the road, Theunissen, who happened to be driving past, stopped to ask if everything was in order. He introduced himself as the community safety MMC.
As this took place before the officers allegedly asked for the bribe, Theunissen was assured the metro police officials were performing their duties as expected.
After Theunissen left the officers allegedly demanded R3,000 cash to avoid the motorist's car being impounded.
She was unable to withdraw the cash at an ATM and the officers allegedly followed her home. Outside her house she was allegedly given a cellphone number to which she transferred R3,000 using her banking app.
The complainant then contacted Theunissen to inform him of what had happened. He encouraged and supported her when she opened a criminal case against the three.
The case was postponed until July 10.
Theunissen said it was important to make sure people were held accountable.
Gerrie Nel, head of the private prosecution unit, said having political will in police departments was crucial to address corruption.
“We have a complainant who said enough is enough and we have political support from Theunissen who also said enough is enough. And it goes further, we have built up a good relationship with the new Tshwane metro police chief Yolanda Faro,” Nel said.
Three former Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) officers appeared in court on Tuesday on charges of corruption and extortion, AfriForum said on Wednesday.
The organisation’s private prosecution unit was given a watching brief by a complainant who was allegedly ordered by the officers to pay a bribe when she was stopped in Pretoria in 2022.
It said Emmanuel Thovhakale, Michael Soomo and Lerato Molope were recently dismissed by the TMPD.
Tshwane community safety MMC Grandi Theunissen said this was the first time officers were fired for extortion-related charges since 2018.
The complainant alleged that on July 10 2022 she was pulled over by the three accused while driving on Solomon Mahlangu Drive. She alleged the officers accused her of driving her vehicle without an officially stamped permit.
