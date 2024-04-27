News

Listen to the people to show vision as a leader, says chief

By Ziyanda Zweni - 27 April 2024

Traditional leaders in the Eastern Cape have called for government to heed the “complex issues” raised by aggrieved citizens during this election period...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'