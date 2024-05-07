Two killed in Mdantsane drive-by shooting

Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder, after a drive-by shooting that claimed two lives and left one woman wounded in a popular Mdantsane tavern on Monday night.
It is alleged that at around 22:45PM, a group of friends were sitting outside the tarven in NU-9 when the occupants, who were traveling in two vehicles opened fire at the group.
According to East London police spokesperson Warrant officer Majola Nkohli, the two victims , in their 30’s, sustained gunshot wounds and were declared dead on the scene.
Nkohli said a third victim, a woman , was grazed by a bullet and was taken to hospital.
“The suspects are still at large,” he said.
People with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects are urged to contact the nearest police station.
DispatchLIVE
