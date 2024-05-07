“On learning of the incident, we immediately took action to block the driver from the platform while a thorough investigation is conducted. The safety and wellbeing of our riders are our top priorities, and we do not tolerate any behaviour that compromises their safety or security,” said Sandra Buyole, PR manager for Africa at Bolt.
‘Unacceptable’: Bolt on alleged stabbing of women passengers by driver
Image: 123RF/krsmanovic
E-hailing service Bolt says it immediately blocked a driver from the platform after he allegedly stabbed two female passengers during an altercation in Cape Town.
The driver was transporting women in Table View at the weekend when they had an altercation over where they would be dropped off.
Nonprofit organisation Women for Change said the driver allegedly started hitting one of his clients in the passenger seat. The women fled when the driver stopped. However, he pursued them on foot and allegedly stabbed and injured two of them.
An image shared on social media showed two women on the ground, one with a gaping wound on her back.
Bolt confirmed being aware of the alleged incident and on Tuesday described it as “completely unacceptable”.
Buffalo City e-hailers bash Bolt taxi driver security plan
“On learning of the incident, we immediately took action to block the driver from the platform while a thorough investigation is conducted. The safety and wellbeing of our riders are our top priorities, and we do not tolerate any behaviour that compromises their safety or security,” said Sandra Buyole, PR manager for Africa at Bolt.
“Bolt will co-operate fully with the police investigation, providing any information possible that may lead to an arrest and conviction of the perpetrator/s.
“Bolt always has, and always will, condemn every instance of violence, no matter where or when it takes place, as it betrays everyone’s hope of a safe, secure South Africa where everyone can move around freely no matter their location or the time of day or night.”
