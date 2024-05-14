Man accused of knifing spree abandons bail bid
The man accused of murdering his teenage girlfriend and her bedridden grandmother in a vicious knife attack in which he also seriously wounded the girl’s mother and sister, told the Qumbu magistrate’s court he would not apply for bail...
