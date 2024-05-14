Psychosocial counsellors assisting those affected by George tragedy
Psychosocial support practitioners fluent in Chewa, Portuguese and Shona were on site on Tuesday morning to assist with addressing the emotional, social and mental health needs of those affected by the George building collapse. ..
