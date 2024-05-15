News

POLL | Do you think Ramaphosa’s family, cabinet members should cancel medical aids?

By TIMESLIVE - 15 May 2024
President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the spotlight as he prepares to sign the NHI Bill into law. File photo.
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA

Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane has challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet to cancel their private medical aid cover and use public hospitals before signing the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law.

Ramaphosa will sign the bill on Wednesday after five years of fierce debate since it was introduced to parliament in 2019. Though government promises the NHI will provide improved health coverage to all South Africans, its implementation has been met with opposition and scepticism.

“Before he signs the NHI Bill I challenge the president, his family, the cabinet and their families to cancel their private medical aids and use public healthcare immediately. There must be no healthcare obtained overseas,” he said.

Maimane had no hopes the scheme would succeed in South Africa under ANC governance.

