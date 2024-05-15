A search operation was launched with various emergency services responding, including the NSRI, city water rescue network, community medics, Netcare 911, ER24, provincial health EMS, fire and rescue and Big Bay Surf Lifesaving.
Search for man and dachshunds after fishing outing turns to tragedy
Image: NSRI
A fishing outing to rocks at Bloubergstrand in Cape Town ended in the death of a man, while a search is under way for a second man and his three dogs.
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Melkbosstrand station commander Hein Köhne said relatives of the two men, aged 47 and 23, who went to Kids Rock, raised the alarm at 7.30pm on Tuesday.
Image: NSRI
A search operation was launched with various emergency services responding, including the NSRI, city water rescue network, community medics, Netcare 911, ER24, provincial health EMS, fire and rescue and Big Bay Surf Lifesaving.
The body of the 47-year-old man was found nearby on the beach and after all efforts to resuscitate him were exhausted he was declared dead.
The NSRI suspects the men, from Kathu in the Northern Cape, who were accompanied by their three dachshund dogs, reached the rock at low tide to fish and tried to swim across the channel back to the beach before high tide at 8.30pm.
Köhne said despite an extensive air, sea and shoreline search there was no sign of Pierre Lotter, 23, and the three dogs.
Lotter was last seen wearing a cream-coloured shirt and can be identified by tattoos on his inner arm.
Anyone with information that could assist police in the search for Lotter can call Table View police at 021-5213-338 or 10111.
TimesLIVE
