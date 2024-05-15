News

WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa signs NHI Bill into law

By TimesLIVE - 15 May 2024

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to sign the NHI Bill into law after five years of fierce debate since it was introduced in parliament in 2019.

Though the government promises the NHI will provide improved health coverage to all South Africans, its implementation has been met with opposition and scepticism.

Some opposition parties are already threatening legal action.

