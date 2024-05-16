News

WATCH | President Ramaphosa visits site of George building collapse

By TimesLIVE - 16 May 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting the site of the building collapse in George, in the Western Cape, on Thursday.

The death toll after the collapse of a partially built building in George a week ago remained at 33 at 9pm on Tuesday, with 19 workers still unaccounted for.

The George municipality said rescue workers and other role players have been on site for 196 hours.

There were 81 workers on site when the disaster occurred.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘I would like to shake hands with Bongani Zungu’: Bernard Parker on the Arena ...
‘Africa keeps getting pushed down’: Botswana president on electricity, new age ...