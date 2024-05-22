Mthatha woman, 20, tells of losing four relatives in Willowvale mass killing
A 20-year-old Mthatha woman has spoken of the horror of losing four family members — her sangoma father, seamstress mother, and two brothers — in a mass killing in Willowvale on Sunday...
