Umzimvubu Water Project finally set to kick off

Dam development to provide potable supply, hydropower and create thousands of jobs in construction phase

By APHIWE DEKLERK and SINO MAJANGAZA - 23 May 2024

Decades late, the long-awaited Umzimvubu Water Project is trundling ahead, with the department of water and sanitation saying it will complete the construction of the Ntabelanga Dam, which cuts across villages in Nqanqarhu and Qumbu, in the next five years...

