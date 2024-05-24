Rifle-toting guards take over Maclear Hospital
Staff battling to treat 11 wounded taxi operators forced to work under terrifying conditions as heavily armed protectors move in
Medics have been forced to work under terrifying conditions at the Maclear Hospital after taxi bosses’ heavily armed guards took over security at the hospital...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.