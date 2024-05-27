Mthatha shut down as taxi operators take a stand
Roads across the former Transkei have been blockaded with several major routes closed and access to some towns completely cut off by roads set alight by protesting taxi operators. Government has called for assistance from the army, after comparisons to the KZN riots, just days before the general election...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.