News

Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman to retire

By Nqobile Dludla - 27 May 2024
Outgoing Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman. File photo.
Outgoing Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman. File photo.
Image: Financial Mail

Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman will retire next year after 14 years at the helm of South Africa's third-biggest supermarket retailer.

The board will announce his successor later, the company said on Monday.

Earlier this year, new CEO Sean Summers announced a two-step recapitalisation plan including a rights issue to raise up to R4bn and the listing of its crown-jewel discount grocer Boxer to repay its ballooning R6.1bn debt.

The Ackerman family, which founded Pick n Pay and is its controlling shareholder, has given in-principle support for the proposed plan.

New era on hand for BT Ngebs

BT Ngebs City Mall is getting ready for a major facelift, say its new owners. The Mthatha mall opened to much fanfare in 2015, when Eastern ...
Business
1 month ago

On Monday Pick n Pay said Ackerman Investment Holdings (AIH) would exercise its rights up to a maximum of R1.025bn in the offer.

At the same time, AIH and related people agreed to forgo majority shareholder voting control of Pick n Pay, such that their voting rights will fall slightly below 50% after the planned offer, the company added.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...