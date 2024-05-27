Three arrested in connection with Willowvale mass shooting
Police presence being boosted in crime-infested area, says community safety MEC after incident in which seven died
Eastern Cape police made a major breakthrough with the arrest of three people in connection with a Willowvale mass shooting which claimed the lives of seven people, including four family members, one of whom was an eight-year-old boy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.