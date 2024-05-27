News

Three arrested in connection with Willowvale mass shooting

Police presence being boosted in crime-infested area, says community safety MEC after incident in which seven died

By LULAMILE FENI - 27 May 2024

Eastern Cape police made a major breakthrough with the arrest of three people in connection with a Willowvale mass shooting which claimed the lives of seven people, including four family members, one of whom was an eight-year-old boy...

