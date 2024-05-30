ANC takes early lead as national, Eastern Cape results trickle in

Newcomers Umkhonto WeSizwe sitting with a 1.9 percent vote provincially slightly below the United Democratic Movement (UDM) who were sitting at 2.07 percent.
Speaking to the Dispatch at the IEC nerve center at the ICC in East London, ActionSA provincial leader Athol Trollip said it is still early days to look at the results.
“We will check in the afternoon; it is still early days for us.” he said.
The Eastern Cape was the first province to officially release results from the 2024 national and provincial elections.
The results were from the Bizana Baptist Church voting station in the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela municipality for the national ballot.
Image: Alaister Russell
The African National Congress (ANC) has taken an early lead in the Eastern Cape and national assembly as completed result surpass the 10% mark on Thursday morning.
Results slowly trickled with 2 335 of 23 293 of the national voting districts completed by 8am.
Nationally, ANC had a 42.30 percent of the support, followed by the DA with 26.34 percent and the EFF with 8.10 percent.
In the Eastern Cape where 128 of the 4 868 voting districts were completed, ANC had 70.73 percent support, followed by the DA with 10.25 and the EFF with 9.19 percent.
The final result is not expected to be known before the weekend.
This is a developing story.
DispatchLIVE
