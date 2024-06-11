Leading South African cross country motorcycle racer Mike Pentecost died in a “freak accident” while competing in the Gauteng Northern Regions GXCC round at Bela Bela on June 8.
The former South African champion was aboard his Honda CRF 450 RX but no details of the accident were made known. He leaves his wife Jamie-Lee and young son Hunter.
“We are devastated to confirm the passing of Mike Pentecost,” said Harry Grobler, manager of the UB Leisure TFC Sleepover Honda Wing Racing team for which Pentecost raced.
“A highly accomplished, popular and most capable rider, our team leader and also a superhero and mentor to so many young racers, Mike leaves a huge void in the South African cross country family.
“We extend our deepest and sincere condolences to Jamie-Lee and his family, to Mike’s rivals and friends, to all in our team, cross country racing and motorsport in general and to everyone this huge man touched in his life.”
MOTORSPORT
Cross Country motorcyclist Mike Pentecost dies in racing accident
Image: motorsportmedia.co.za
