News

Two suspects nabbed for barber shop shooting in Khayelitsha that left four dead

Detectives also investigating multiple murder shooting in Nyanga on Sunday

By TimesLIVE - 11 June 2024
Two suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of three children and a 30-year-old adult at a barber shop in Nyanga on Saturday. Stock image.
Two suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of three children and a 30-year-old adult at a barber shop in Nyanga on Saturday. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

Two suspects aged 24 and 28 have been arrested in connection with the murder of three children and a 30-year-old man in a barber shop in Khayelitsha on Saturday afternoon. 

Seven other people were taken to hospital when unknown gunmen opened fire in Qwarha Street in Site C before fleeing the scene.

The children killed in the incident were aged 12, 11 and five. Two other individuals were unharmed. 

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the suspects are facing murder and attempted murder charges and will appear in the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court on Friday. 

“With the investigation unfolding, the possibility of more arrests and further charges being pursued cannot be ruled out.” 

She said Western Cape serious violent crime detectives are also investigating another multiple murder shooting incident that occurred in Nyanga on Sunday. No arrests have been made.

TimesLIVE

Three Cape Town children shot dead in barber shop attack

Three children died in a fatal shooting in a barber shop in Khayelitsha on Saturday afternoon, Western Cape police confirmed on Sunday.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...