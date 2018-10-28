Eastern Cape’s ‘poo for profit’ revolution
East Cape women assist schools by turning faeces into fuel, electricity
More than 100 Eastern Cape women have been taught to recycle faeces, and are already turning poo to profit in 14 franchises in the province. They are also protecting children, beautifying schools, making electricity and helping save the environment. he skills training came from Impilo Yabantu Services (IYS) as part of a programme to boost social entrepreneurship.
