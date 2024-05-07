Careers

Former East Londoner sets about creating pleasurable work experiences for employees

Premium
By TED KEENAN - 07 May 2024

When the Daily Dispatch interviewed Maria Pouroullis Carpenter, founder and CEO of Maria P Carpenter (MPC) in 2007, she was asked, among other things, to give just two of her long term ambitions...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Kenyan mushroom farmer speaks of life changing opportunities for women
Akani Simbine stuns Coleman and Kerley in Suzhou 100m - Wanda Diamond League ...