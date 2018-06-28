Sewage flows into family home
A Cambridge location woman has had a nightmare battle with sewage overflowing into her home for the past two weeks. Mandisa Buzani of Mdayi Street said a sewage pump, which is located inside her yard, burst and ever since sewage has been spilling into her house in Phase 1. “The situation has been like this for years.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.