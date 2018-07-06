Residents infuriated at service in Gonubie

Disgruntled Gonubie residents have had to wait for several hours to obtain service at the Buffalo City Metro office in the area.

Louis Flint said he has been queuing outside the premises for close to two hours to renew his car licence.

“It is so slow we could be here another two or three hours. We are just being patient. While Chanel Roodt said there was only one cashier serving customers. “There is only one till opened for everyone.”

She said this was not the first time experiencing poor service from the office. “Last month I came to renew my licence, I filled the forms and had my eyes tested and when I got to the cashier they told me that they had put the wrong details in.

They put a bike in instead of a car. I had to go back, do tests again and stand in the long queues.” BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said their system was down..